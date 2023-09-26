Sarawak Malay National Association to have new headquarters soon, says Abg Johari

KUCHING (Sept 26): The Sarawak Malay National Association (PKMS) will have a new headquarters soon, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the construction of the building on the association’s land at Jalan Muhibbah here is expected to be implemented next year.

“PKMS had proposed to develop a building on their land, and the plan has been submitted by its chairman (Dr Wan Ali Tuanku Mashi). And the plan has been approved by SPA (State Planning Authority).

“This means that the construction of the building can start. It will be a functional building for activities organised by PKMS,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the closing and prize giving for the state-level Marhaban competition organised by PKMS.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said PKMS will soon have a new headquarters with a hall and other facilities which will be a symbol of unity among the Malays here.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Ali said the building plan is still at the final stage of approval by the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

He estimated the project to cost around RM20 million, and it is expected to be completed in 2025.

“There will be a multipurpose hall which can accommodate about 1,200 people. There will also be an office space and activities space for women movement, a gallery and so on.

“It will be a two-storey building,” he said.

He added that once the final approval is received from DBKU, a tender will be called this October or November, and the construction period is scheduled within 16 months.