Sarawakian Mel Vianna crowned Mrs Petite Global Malaysia 2023

KUCHING (Sept 26): Mel Vianna Lai was crowned Mrs Petite Global Malaysia 2023 after besting nine other finalists from all over Malaysia during the glittering finale ceremony held at the Platform Performing Arts, Menara TTDI Kuala Lumpur recently.

The 39-year-old Iban lass from Bintulu walked away with RM2,000 in cash and other prizes.

“By winning this title, I have the opportunity to represent Malaysia at the international stage, Mrs Petite Global, in January next year.

“I hope to make Malaysia proud and continue the back-to-back winning tradition for Malaysia since last year’s winner Joyce Nyupeh, also hails from our beloved country,” said Mel.

The businesswoman, who admitted to being a “very shy person”, said the pageant is a good platform for married women like her to come out from their comfort zone.

“I learned a lot through the journey, especially public speaking, communication skills, how to catwalk, and also how to be a beauty queen,” she said.

Mel’s triumph not only signifies her personal achievement but also her commitment to giving back to society.

“I want to help the underprivileged children who do not get proper access to education, especially in Sarawak. Education is the best way out of poverty in part because it is strongly linked to economic growth in a society,” she added.

Reigning Mrs Petite Global Malaysia 2022 Joyce Nyupeh, who is also from Sarawak, crowned Mel as Mrs Petite Global Malaysia 2023.

Mel also won the Darling of the Crowd, Popular Award, Best in Evening Gown and Social Media Award subsidiary titles.

Taking the first runner-up spot was Zulaikha Safuan, a 34-year-old fibre-optics telecommunications engineer from Johor Bahru. She also won the Best Catwalk subsidiary title.

Keysha Kumar, a 32-year-old procurement executive from Kuala Lumpur, came in third and also won the Congeniality Award.

Other contestants included Shaza Hanani, a 31-year-old criminal lawyer from Klang, Selangor who won the Mrs Petite Global West Malaysia 2023 title and also the Best in Interview Award.

The Mrs Petite Global East Coast Malaysia title went to Lya Amanda, a 33-year-old small business owner and homemaker from Kuala Terengganu. She also won the Photogenic Award and Beautiful Body Award.

Mrs Petite Global, which had entered its second edition, was established in Malaysia in 2021 by Tiara Management founder Nickson Sim.

It aims to promote women empowerment through different social causes and redefining the concept of beauty by opening its door for married petite women, that they are also capable, intelligent and empowered.