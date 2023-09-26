Several roads in Kuching to be closed for Maulidur Rasul procession this Thursday

KUCHING (Sept 26): Several roads here will be closed and diverted for the state-level Maulidul Rasul Celebration procession this Thursday (Sept 28).

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, in a press statement today, said the road closures and diversions will be from 5.30am until the procession has ended.

“The roads that will be closed are Jalan Gambier/Market/Power/Masjid/P Ramlee; RTM Traffic Light (Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg/Satok); Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Lebuh Wayang/Wawasan; Jalan McDougall; Jalan Haji Taha; Jalan Kulas Utara; Jalan Muhibbah; Jalan Muda Hashim; Jalan Satok; Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman; Jalan Chan Chin Ann; Jalan Song Thian Check; Jalan Ban Hock and Roundabout; as well as the St Mary traffic light.”

Ahsmon said the procession will be participated by 240 contingents with approximately 10,285 participants, with the starting and ending point being at the Padang Merdeka.

The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to attend the procession, he added.

Ahsmon advised those who plan to attend the procession to park their vehicles at the Saujana building car park, Aurora Plaza, Reservoir Park, Dewan Suarah or Majma Mall.

“The public are also advised to not park their vehicles indiscriminately to avoid causing any unnecessary traffic jams, he said.

He also said further information on the road closures can be obtained by calling the district’s traffic police at 082-259900.

Meanwhile, Ahsmon said a rehearsal of the procession was held this morning, starting at 8am.