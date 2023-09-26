Tok Nan Research Chair marks significant achievements in protecting, advancing rights of Sarawak’s ethnic groups

BINTULU (Sept 26): Significant achievements have been realised to protect and advance the rights of different ethnic groups in Sarawak while promoting ethnic diversity since the founding of the Tok Nan Research Chair by Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu (UPMKB), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said one of its proud achievements is the increase in the number of ethnic groups in Sarawak from 27 to 31.

“It is very likely the number will increase, especially considering there are other ethnic groups who have not been documented,” he said in the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Conference on Science, Social Sciences and Humanities 2023 at a hotel here today.

The ceremony was also graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In Article 161A of the Federal Constitution on the indigenous races of Sarawak, which was amended on February 15, 2022, only 27 ethnic groups were officially recognised.

“It is now evident that the cooperation between the ministry and UPM has brought success to both parties. The Sarawak state government is therefore serious in its efforts to gather data on different ethnic minority groups in Sarawak,” he said.

Abdul Karim also expressed how pleased he was with the efforts made by UPM and the Tok Nan Chair to elevate the status of the Bintulu campus as a hub for the study of ethnic herbs in the state.

“Indeed, Sarawak has many unexplored natural resources. The collaboration between the local community and researchers will enable the latter to gain greater knowledge of the resources that the former has been utilising to treat diseases.

“This is a well-deserved recognition, and I fully agree that UPMKB via the Tok Nan Chair should establish a research hub to study local herbs used by the different ethnic groups in Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, UPM Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic and International Professor Dr Ismi Arif Ismail said the Tok Nan Chair was founded to commemorate the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem for his sacrifice and dedication in the fight for ethnic quality and the recognition of ethnic minority rights in Sarawak, and was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between UPMKB and the ministry for a duration of three years.

He said a series of initiatives have been introduced via the research chair, including providing scholarships to Sarawakian students to enable them to continue their education from Diploma level to Doctorate.

“To date, eight students have accepted the scholarship covering the period 2022-2023. Additionally, as part of its ongoing endeavours to establish the UPM Sarawak Campus as a prominent hub for ethnic research, I am pleased to announced the inauguration of the Tok Nan Gallery at UPMKB,” he said.

He pointed out to promote Sarawak as an important tourist destination, the research chair has made serious efforts to collate information on the rich diversity of life, culture, arts and heritage of the state.

“The aim of the Chair is to collect and document the various treasure troves and legacy of the state, publishing them in the form of journals, videos and websites and sharing them via the Tok Nan Chair portal. This information will then be channelled to the ministry, which serves as a basis for its policymaking.

“The effort to establish UPM Bintulu campus as a hub for ethnic studies is not mere rhetoric, but a serious initiative aimed at advancing research in the field of ethnic studies. This will be realised by offering new fields of study at the postgraduate level — Masters and Ph.D — through the introduction and implementation of the Ethnic Studies Programme, which will be a full-time research programme,” he said.

Dr Ismi said experts in the field of ethnic studies will guide and supervise interested students through this programme.

“I believe this programe will enable UPMKB to emerge not only as a leader in agricultural and forestry sciences but combine existing expertise in social sciences to offer a multidisciplinary field.

“Therefore, I am confident that UPMKB through the Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science, will pioneer ethnic studies in Sarawak in addition to making the state a known tourism destination to showcase rich cultural heritage and tradition,” he said.

Among those present were UPMKB campus director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.