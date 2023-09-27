55 in Kapit receive over RM500,000 in MRP allocations from Nanta

Wednesday, September 27
By James Ling on Sarawak
Nanta presents an MRP cheque to SMK Baleh principal Wong Yeu Yau (second left).

KAPIT (Sept 27): Fifty-five associations and bodies here were the recipients of minor rural project (MRP) allocations totalling RM538,267 from Works Minister Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The grants, in the form of cheques, were handed over during a simple ceremony at Meligai Hotel here, recently.

Nanta, who is Kapit MP, reminded the recipients to utilise the funds for the benefit of their respective organisations and members.

“After carrying your activities, compile a report together with photographs as proof that the funds have been utilised accordingly,” he said.

The recipients comprised parent-teacher associations, village security and development committees, non-governmental organisations, clubs, as well as youth and sports bodies.

At the ceremony, Nanta also encouraged land owners, especially those located along the road, to open up their land and venture into commercial farming of fruits and vegetables or poultry-rearing to generate extra income.

Among those present at the ceremony were his political secretary Ambrose Abong, a political secretary to the Premier Tapa Ata, and Penghulu Sia Shui Poh.

