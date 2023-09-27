APM personnel destroy hornet’s nest at Miri house

MIRI (Sept 27): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel destroyed a hornet’s nest on top of a rambutan tree located at the back of a house at Jalan Hainam here last night.

APM Miri in a statement said they received a call from the house owner at 7.44am and three personnel was despatched to the house at 7.22pm.

“Upon meeting the house owner, they immediately went to check on the hornet’s nest,” it added.

APM Miri said its personnel proceeded to destroy the hornet’s nest by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire.

The operation ended at around 9pm