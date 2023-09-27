Borneo Sonic Music Festival organisers join forces with SSC to ensure pristine condition of S’wak Stadium

KUCHING (Sept 27): The organisers of the highly anticipated Borneo Sonic Music Festival (BSMF) 2023 have joined forces with the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to ensure that the Sarawak Stadium is in pristine condition for its inaugural event on Oct 6 and 7.

This partnership underscores their unwavering commitment to creating a world-class venue adaptable to diverse forms of entertainment, setting the stage for a truly remarkable music festival.

“We are working with BME International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; the organiser, to ensure that this first-of-a-kind music event is held in Stadium Sarawak.

“While Sarawak has a long history in sports, this collaboration with Borneo Sonic Music Festival signifies a new era. This unique fusion of sports and music showcases Sarawak’s adaptability and the ability to create unforgettable experiences for visitors,” said SSC chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.

The decision to collaborate came after concerns were raised about the condition of the stadium. Both the festival organiser and SSC recognised the need to make timely repairs and upgrades for the impending music festival ahead of those planned for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2023.

BSMF 2023 festival organiser Steven Au of BME International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the enhanced experience for festival attendees.

“In our commitment to providing the best experience for festival-goers, we are thrilled to announce the inclusion of a complimentary bus shuttle service from Plaza Merdeka to the festival venue at Stadium Sarawak and vice versa.

“For those looking to elevate their experience, limited VIP tickets are still available. VIP and CAT1 tickets are standing tickets with close proximity to the mega stage, whilst CAT2, CAT3, CAT4 and CAT5 are seated on an elevated level. We promise an enhanced viewing experience for all,” said Au.

BSMF 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes global sensations Taeyang, CL, HYO, Suho, Havana Brown and Fatman Scoop. Malaysian acts, including Dolla and Ning Baizura, will also grace the stage.

The lineup also includes Majin, Nike Chen, Melo Moon, BG8LOCC, Andi Bernadee, Jordan Queka, JA-G, and Sarawak talents like Belle Sisoski, Keeyushee, Yung Kai, Guccimith and Zhe Kamil.

With less than 10 days to go, the countdown to this musical extravaganza has begun.

The eclectic lineup ensures that BSMF 2023 offers a special experience not only for K-pop fans but also features a DJ sets, pulsating beats, mind-blowing visuals, energetic hip hop, trap, mellow soul, and even folk music, promising back-to-back nights of excitement.

This two-day festival is set to become a cultural phenomenon, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe. Gates will open at 1pm, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Pre-collection of event wristbands can be done at The Spring Mall, Ground Floor between 5 to 10pm.

For more information, including ticket pricing and event updates, follow BSMF2023 on Instagram @borneosonic.mf or visit their official website at https://www.borneosonic.com.