Cabinet reshuffle? PM Anwar says must have a think first

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he needed to consider matters first when asked about rumours that he was planning to reshuffle his Cabinet.

It was speculated that he would conduct such an exercise while filling the vacancy left by the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“I’ll think about it first, I’ll think about it first,” Anwar said when met by reporters at the closing ceremony of the Huawei Malaysia ICT Summit here today.

It was reported that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle in Anwar’s administration with several ministers expected to be dropped after the Pelangai by-election on October 7.

However, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said earlier today that there were no discussions about the matter in today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to The Straits Times, it is likely that the Cabinet will see only a minor change involving the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, a portfolio previously held by Salahuddin who died in July due to a brain haemorrhage.

However, the news portal reported another version of the possibility which indicates that a major overhaul will take place in some ministries, including the Human Resources Ministry and Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

Quoting a source, The Straits Times reported that a Pakatan Harapan (PH) insider said many of them are anxious about the speculation that it will be a major reshuffle because it means anyone could be affected. – Malay Mail