Consul-General: S’wak-China relations enjoy sound momentum of comprehensive devt in many fields

KUCHING (Sept 27): The relations between Sarawak and China have enjoyed a sound momentum of comprehensive development in many fields, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Xing Weiping.

In this regard, Xing expressed gratitude to the Sarawak government led by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for attaching great importance and supporting the development of relations with China.

“I deeply admire Sarawak’s political leaders for their efforts to promote project cooperation and making successive visits to China. With our joint efforts, cooperation in projects has made important progress,” he said during a celebration of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local restaurant last night.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin represented Abang Johari to officiate at the event.

Adding on, Xing highlighted that the exchanges between Sarawak and China in the fields of education, culture, traditional Chinese medicine, sister cities and other areas are currently in full swing.

“Let us build consensus and work in concert to achieve more results in China-Sarawak cooperation and together embrace the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations,” said Xing.

He said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and China continues to remain as Malaysia’s largest trading partner.

He added that between January to July this year, the bilateral trade between China and Malaysia has reached RM498.942 billion and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself had visited China twice.

Xing explained China’s economy remains resilient in face of the challenges encountered in the economic recovery after the pandemic and the country is a major trading partner to more than 140 countries and regions.