Deputy Education Minister: RM9.19 mln approved for S’wak’s govt aided SJKCs

KUCHING (Sept 27): The federal government through the Ministry of Education has approved allocations totalling more than RM9.19 million to 160 Chinese National Type Schools (SJKC) with the status of Government Aided Schools (SBK) in Sarawak.

This was revealed by Education Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying who said all the allocations are for the purpose of maintaining and repairing related school infrastructure.

“In Sarawak there are a total of 192 SJKCs with SBK status, of which 160 have applied for allocation and all have been approved.

“Here, the amount channelled by the Ministry of Education for SBK allocation amounts to approximately RM9 million,” she told reporters after a working visit to SK Laksamana and a few other schools here today.

Lim also revealed that part of the allocations had been given out and some were still in the process of being channelled to district education offices, after the funds had been channelled to the state education director.

“We hope that all schools that receive this allocation can use it optimally to ensure the safety and comfort of students,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, commenting on her work visit to a few schools in Kuching today, Lim informed that RM670,000 had been allocated to seven schools around Kuching.

The seven schools are SJK Chung Hua No.5 with an allocation of RM100,000; SK Laksamana (RM100,000); SK St David Bumbok (RM50,000); SK Garland (RM100,000); SMK Green Road (RM100,000); SMK Bandar Kuching No.1 (RM120,000); and SJKC Sungai Apong (RM100,000).

On her visit, which entered the third day, she said it was aimed at seeing the condition of the schools she visited and how the schools were managed.

“So far I am very satisfied with the state of the schools, but there are some schools that need more allocations because of the schools’ condition, but they can still be upgraded and improved,” she said.

State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen and headmaster of SK Laksamana Mahdi Mantali accompanied Lim during her visits.