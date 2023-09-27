Empowering women for a better tomorrow

IN a quest for an egalitarian future, empowering women remains crucial. Empowering women is not limited to justice or granting them rights, as mentioned in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) acceded by Malaysia in 1995.

In fact, it is a strategic imperative that has far-reaching benefits for individuals, communities, and nations. It is not a cliché when we say that when women are empowered, we unlock their immense potential and enable societies to thrive and flourish.

Unique challenges requires creative approaches

Malaysia, just like any other country, faces unique challenges in empowering women that require a whole-of-nation approach involving the Government, the private sector, civil societies and communities. As a multicultural and multi-religious society, traditional gender roles are deeply ingrained in many communities. Cultural norms such as women’s role as caregivers can sometimes hinder efforts to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

However, as Malaysia moves towards becoming an aged nation by 2030, the need for care work will increase. These challenges require creative approaches, such as turning them into opportunities, “making lemonade out of lemons”.

Unlocking women’s economic potential

Malaysia’s female student enrolment rate is higher than that of male students at all levels of education, with the highest difference in the tertiary level. In 2022, the number of women enrolled in local public higher education institutions constitutes 61 per cent of the overall students.

Still, this stellar educational success has yet to translate to greater labour force participation. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, despite recording an upward trend, the female labour force participation rate was only 55.8 per cent compared to males at 81.9 per cent in 2022. In this regard, the major composition of the outside labour force by sex is also female, which accounts for 69.6 per cent compared to males at 30.4 per cent.

The median pay gap between men and women has also widened based on the employee wages statistics report for the first quarter of 2023. This is because male workers stay in the workforce longer while women exit the workforce at a much faster pace to attend to family commitments and child care.

Understanding the need to unlock women’s economic potential, there is a need for new policies, regulatory efforts and support programs to empower women and hence encourage them to participate in the economy and the labour force. These include addressing systemic issues such as unpaid care work and gender discrimination and providing an enabling environment for women and their families.

Empowering women is a national agenda

In July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Madani Economy framework aims to increase women’s labour force participation to 60 per cent. This target was re-emphasised in the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) that has been realigned with the aspiration and vision of the Madani Economy under the Unity Government. To boost female participation in the labour market, women will be empowered to leverage the potential of the care industry to improve the quality of care required in the family.

How, then, do we empower women?

In empowering women, six aspects need to be stressed:

Education and capacity building.

Economic empowerment.

Leadership and representation.

Gender equality in the workplace.

Addressing gender-based violence.

Supportive policies and programmes.

Education and capacity building are the cornerstone of empowerment. We must ensure that every girl and woman can access quality education and training. In this regard, to increase the number of skilled care workers and talents to support the care industry, focus has been given to training care workers through the Department of Social Welfare and the Malaysia Social Institute (ISM).

In addition, awareness about gender equality and women’s rights will be strengthened through education and advocacy efforts in shifting societal attitudes and fostering support for women’s empowerment initiatives.

Economic empowerment is a foundation of gender equality. When women have access to economic opportunities, it is not just women who benefit; it’s society as a whole. Studies consistently show that increasing women’s participation in the workforce leads to higher Gross Domestic Products (GDP), increased productivity, and reduced poverty rates. In pursuing a better tomorrow, empowering women economically means ensuring equal pay for equal work, providing affordable care services, and supporting female entrepreneurs.

Acknowledging the importance of women entrepreneur contributions, various strategies and initiatives were implemented under the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030. Through knowledge and capacity building, women are empowered to unleash their entrepreneurship potential for their career of choice and support the aspiration of making Malaysia an outstanding entrepreneurial nation by 2030.

Empowering women to take on leadership roles and being represented in decision-making positions is essential. In this regard, the Government continues to support the 30 per cent policy of women taking up decision-making positions, particularly in the private sector, higher education and the political arena. In 2022, the Government made it compulsory for publicly listed companies (PLCs) to have at least one woman as board director. As of July 2023, women now hold slightly more than 30 per cent of board seats of the top 100 PLCs on Bursa Malaysia.

Gender equality in the workplace is not just about numbers but also creating environments where women can thrive. We must promote equal opportunities work-life balance, and address workplace harassment and discrimination.

The Government aims to address this issue by empowering the existing government initiatives and engaging other strategic partners and stakeholders such as employers and community-based organisations (CBOs). These include financial assistance for child care; facilitating the registration process of childcare centres, establishing child care centres at the workplace; extending maternity leave to 98 days and mandating paternity leave; introducing flexible working arrangements, and return to work programs for women who left the workforce to take care of children.

Gender-based violence, in all its forms, must be addressed and prevented to empower women. In addressing gender-based violence, some laws and regulations provide reparation, rehabilitation and compensation based on the needs of the victims, such as the Penal Code [Act 574], Domestic Violence Act 1994 [Act 521], and Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 [Act 840]. For domestic violence cases, the Department of Women’s Development (DWD) provided shelter homes under the 24-hour One Stop Crisis Centre treatment for victims at government hospitals (emergency departments) to accommodate the needs of the victims.

Initiatives by the DWD, such as ‘MATAHARI’, aim to improve women’s well-being, and ‘IRIS’ aims to increase legal literacy and women’s rights. In addition, a dedicated hotline for mental health issues, ‘Heal 15555’, began its operation in October 2022 for individuals in distress to get early assistance.

Supportive policies and programmes play a crucial role in empowering women. Acknowledging the role of women in caregiving and addressing care deficits contributes to gender equality. When care responsibilities are shared more equitably, women can have better opportunities to participate in the formal economy and pursue their personal and professional aspirations. Realising that investment in the care economy is a key pillar to unleashing women’s potential, special emphasis will also be given to improving quality infrastructure based on needs since the care industry requires specialisation and a well-structured system to support the services.

22nd Asean Committee on Women (ACW), 27th Asean Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) and Related Meetings

Through the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Malaysia hosted the 22nd Asean Committee on Women (ACW), 27th Asean Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC) and Related Meetings from 19 until 21 September 2023 via video conference.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff chaired the 22nd ACW Meeting and assumed the chairmanship from the outgoing chair, Lao PDR. Meanwhile, the 27th ACWC was chaired by Indonesia and co-chaired by Lao PDR.

The theme “Empowering Women for a Better Tomorrow” was chosen in the 22nd ACW Meeting to indicate Malaysia’s efforts in recognising and empowering women in every corner of society, irrespective of their potential and backgrounds. As the current Chair of ACW, Malaysia is committed to supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment, which are reflected in the formulation of our national policies.

This includes the appointment of a gender focal point (GFP) and gender focal team (GFT) in every ministry to support the gender mainstreaming agenda, the encouragement of women’s participation in women, peace and security (WPS) agenda, the funding allocated for women’s economic empowerment through entrepreneurship programmes and so forth.

Empowering women for a better tomorrow is not a mere aspiration but a necessity. It is a path towards creating a more just, prosperous, and harmonious world. When women are empowered, societies thrive, economies prosper, and the future brightens. The journey towards gender equality is ongoing and requires the collective efforts of governments, businesses, civil society, and individuals.

It’s a journey worth embarking on because the destination is a world where every woman can fulfil her potential and contribute to a better tomorrow, not just for herself but for the country’s economic growth and development aligned with the Madani Economic framework.