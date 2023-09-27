Henry: Rising cost of necessities no excuse to stop providing for individuals, families

KUCHING (Sept 27): The rising cost of necessities such as rice should not be made an excuse to cease efforts to provide for any individuals and families, said Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Speaking at the Bau Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Mid-Autumn (Mooncake) Festival Dinner at Bau Civic Centre tonight, Henry emphasised the importance of a strong work ethic and unwavering determination in the face of rising living costs.

“Recently there have been complaints about the rising price of rice, resulting in them being afraid of consuming rice.

“There is no such thing as expensive or unaffordable if the spirit of working hard to achieve everything in life exists in us,” he said.

Adding on, Henry, who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman, noted that despite the price increase for rice, the eating habits of the people in Bau remained consistent.

“Why do I say this? Even with the higher cost, a lot of food is still being thrown away in the trash. This means that people have not felt the prices are high because we are making efforts to ensure we do not think or feel that the prices are high.

“Our nature is to strive and work hard to provide for our families,” he emphasised.

On the festival, Henry said it signifies thanksgiving and praise for what one had achieved, for all the hard work and efforts put in to make them live in harmony.

“This is about thanksgiving, so we continue to work hard, struggle and give back to family more blessings at home.

“So with this celebration, I believe that when there is an opportunity like this, we can celebrate and express our gratitude for all the results that have come our way as we continue to work hard and strive to provide for our families,” he added.