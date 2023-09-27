Indonesian teen fined RM1,500 for impersonating cop, donning uniform

KUCHING (Sept 27): An Indonesian teenage girl was yesterday fined a total of RM1,500 in default two months in jail for impersonating a public servant while dressed in full police uniform.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who imposed a fine of RM1,000 in default one month in jail for the first charge, and RM500 in default one month in jail for the second charge.

The court also ordered the teenager to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department for further action.

The charges against the accused were framed under Section 170 of the Penal Code, and Section 89(C) of the Police Act 1967.

She committed the offences at Satok police station here at around 2.30pm on Sept 12, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused, dressed in full police uniform, went to the police station and introduced herself as a police officer.

Her claim drew the suspicion of police personnel who, upon further checks, established she was not a member of the force and placed her under arrest.

It was informed that the accused had expressed interest to become a police officer and had wanted to become friends with the police.

Meanwhile, a check on her passport found that the accused, who entered Sarawak through the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security checkpoint, had overstayed in Malaysia for 54 months and 22 days following the expiration of her social visit pass.

For this offence, she was fined RM10,000 in default six months’ jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to the charge before judge Musli Ab Hamid.

Prosecuting in the magistrates’ court was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while DPP Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted in the Sessions Court.

The teen was unrepresented by legal counsel.