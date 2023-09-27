Interschool impromptu speech contest in Sibu on Oct 8

SIBU (Sept 27): The Interschool Impromptu Speech Contest will be held on Oct 8 (Sunday) at Level 7, Wisma Huawen Du Zhong here, starting 8.30am, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

He said the contest consists of two categories, namely Junior (Form 3 and below) and Senior (Form 4 up to Form 6).

The event is organised by Sarawak Australian Graduates Association (Saga), assisted by Swan City Toastmasters Club.

“So far, we have received very good response as there are already 25 schools sending in the application.

“We are inviting two students for each category from each school.

“It is open to all students, irrespective whether they are from government schools, Chinese private schools or even international school,” Lau, who is Saga chairman, told a press conference here yesterday.

Unlike previously when contestants used prepared speech, he said this time their speech will be impromptu, which he believes can help prepare students for their future endeavours.

“Meaning, when people finish study – they go into the society and maybe, a lot of occasions they may be required to go up the stage to say something.

“So, we feel that this is a good way to train this people – (to equip them with) the skills.”

He also stressed on the importance of reading extensively.

He informed that the closing date for registration is Oct 3.

Touching on the prizes, Lau said the champion will walk home with RM300 and trophy, while second and third place winners will bag RM200 and RM100 respectively plus a trophy each.

He added that there are five consolation prizes of RM50 plus a trophy each.

Meanwhile, Saga vice-chairman Dr Clement Chen informed that for each category, only one topic will be given.

“As this is an impromptu speech, a contestant is given one to two minutes to speak.

“This is to test their knowledge and also on how to organise their speech, where it is necessary to have an opening, content and conclusion.

“We will brief them (contestants) on the day (itself), and if the teachers or students want to contact us beforehand, we can inform them about the rules,” said Dr Chen.

Earlier, Lau gave an introduction on Saga and its activities.

He said Saga members comprised those who graduated from universities in Australia.

“But now, because we also have Australian universities branch campuses in Malaysia, we can also admit those who graduated from these branch campuses.

“The purpose of having this association is to establish closer relationship with Australian graduates and also, fellowship.

“We also help those who intend to go to Australia to study – to provide advice and assistance. Additionally, we also carry out community projects.”

He listed speech contest, singing competition and essay writing competition in English as among the community projects, which the association had rolled out.

For their members, Saga also organised fellowship gatherings, he said.

Also present at the press conference were the event organising chairperson Lucy Tang and Saga committee member Lang Jai Lee.

For any inquiries on the event, contact Tang on 016 863 5536.