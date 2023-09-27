KATSN: Provide annual grants for NGOs supporting special needs individuals

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN) has called on the government to establish a fixed annual grant for deserving non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in order to sustain their critical work in caring for special needs individuals.

“Now that we are a high-income state, we should be well-equipped to provide better care for our vulnerable citizens.

“KATSN hopes that there would be a fixed annual grant to deserving NGOs for them to carry out their invaluable work and an increase in the monthly allowance for our special needs individuals in light of the rising cost of living,” said its advisor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok in a statement.

He also suggested that the state government supplement the existing allowance to ensure a more comfortable life for the children and adults besides reducing the stress associated with fulfilling their basic needs

Sim, speaking on behalf of KATSN and parents of special needs individuals, expressed hope for the timely completion of the Centre for Special Needs.

He said such facility would provide a place for special needs children and adults when their parents are no longer able to care for them or when there is no guardian available to look after their needs.

“We must trust that our government will continue to support our special children and adults when we are no longer able to do so,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sim said KATSN was grateful for the efforts by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah to establish special training programmes at the Special Needs Training Centre in Samarahan.

He added that the programmes cater to individuals aged 16 to 35 and encompassed fields such as electrical work, sewing, hairdressing and computer skills – and the participants may receive a monthly allowance, accommodation, medical care, and even special needs walking assistance equipment.

“This was the much-needed initiative as there were no government programmes available after Form 5 for these special children before this centre was set up.

“KATSN hopes that the ministry will expand its facilities and programmes for these special children and adults, and to more areas,” Sim said.