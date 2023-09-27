Keningau residents excited to meet Miss International Malaysia finalists

KENINGAU (Sept 27): Residents in the district were excited to meet the 17 finalists of Miss International Malaysia 2023 (MIM2023) during their visit to immerse themselves in the local culture, on Tuesday.

The presence of the MIM2023 delegation was warmly welcomed by the residents of Kampung Bandukan Lama with musical performance from the Tegunggak and Pemalu Gong Group as soon as they set foot in the village.

The MIM2023 entourage was then entertained with the Sumayau and Magunatip dances from the Sabah Kujau, Gana, Nabai Ethnic Culture and Welfare Association (KGNS) which is active in carrying out traditional activities in the state.

All the finalists were then welcomed to try the traditional musical instruments and dance with the KGNS group members.

KGNS deputy president Yazid Mohd Asnan Tawik @ Charles said Togunggak is an Idiophone percussion instrument for gong music made from bamboo.

“Togunggak is played to accompany dances, welcome guests of honor or is played to enliven public events which is almost similar to the Angklung musical instrument but bigger, and played by six to 30 players depending on ethnicity.

“In the past, Togunggak was played to welcome the warriors who returned from war and gained victory by bringing back the beheaded opponent’s head.

“For the Dusun Kujau or Gana ethnic group, the gong is played during Kaamataan Festival, spiritual ceremony, or to mark the end of a mourning period of villagers who have suffered the death of a family members. It is played by five to seven people,” he said.

He added that the Mansayau Dusun Kujau or Gana dance is a synonym in the Bingkor area, while the Magunatip is a traditional dance of some Murut tribes in the interior of Sabah which is danced during certain ceremonies to honor guests.

Meanwhile, Bandukan Lama village head Joe Rovok said they were proud that the village had been selected as a place of visit for MIM2023 finalists.

“I hope all the finalists get new experiences throughout the programme here. We always welcome outsiders who want to learn more about the Dusun community in this district,” he said.

The MIM2023 delegation then moved on to the Sabah Handicraft Center where they were personally welcomed by its group manager Vivian Evans who gave the finalists the opportunity to wear Sabah batik which was produced in the centre.

At the Sabah Handicraft Center, the finalists were given the opportunity to see local handicraft products in the gallery.

They then made their own handicrafts under the guidance of the staff using bamboo tools. They also experienced batik weaving, cooking and tasting various traditional food in Sabah.

Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) chairperson Jenny Ngu said one of the programmes throughout the competition was the involvement of the finalists with the people of Sabah, who are rich in various cultures.

“This effort not only provides a new experience to the participants, especially those coming from outside Sabah, but also brings the cultural richness of this state to the eyes of the world,” she said, adding that MIM2023 indirectly shows the practices of education, women’s empowerment, environmental conservation and cultural practices.

More excitingly, the Sabah Durian and Tropical Fruits Association (MASDA) also decided to name a new variety or breed of durian in Keningau as Durian Ratu in conjunction with the visit of MIM2023’s finalists.

MASDA chairman Duane Evans said his party did not have any suitable name for the new durian breed, however the presence of MIM2023 finalists gave the idea to name it as Durian Ratu.

“We hope that in conjunction with the launch of the Durian Ratu name, we can give them an unforgettable experience while they are here and we wish all the finalists the best of luck in their struggle and involvement in MIM2023,” he said.

Jenny added that the naming of Durian Ratu was an honor for the MIM2023 team and participants.

She also appreciated the cooperation of Discovery Tours (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, which is a destination management company that arranged the MIM2023 programme in Keningau.

“We have not forgotten the Sabah Tourism Board who gave full cooperation to make this program a success,” she added.

Also present were PPASM and MIM2023 president Jawed Khan and Sabah Talent Shop managing director Jason Jonathan Omar.