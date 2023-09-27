Kuching man jailed for threatening to hit mum over refusal to give him RM80

KUCHING (Sept 27): A man who threatened to strike his mother after she refused to give him money was sentenced to one year and two months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Muhd Nur Ikmal Juhari, 27, pleaded guilty before magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali to a charge of committing criminal intimidation, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of committing mischief, framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, and was sentenced to one year in prison.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on Sept 25, 2023.

Muhd Nur Ikmal committed the offences at around 7pm at a house in Kampung Boyan, Petra Jaya here.

Based on the facts of the case, he threatened to hit his 60-year-old mother if she did not give him RM80.

He had earlier damaged the door of his mother’s bedroom by kicking it until it came off its hinges.

Fearing for her safety, his mother contacted the police for help and Muhd Nur Ikmal was arrested later that same night.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.