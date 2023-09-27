Kuching South mayor: Sarawak has most frequent interactions with China among other states

KUCHING (Sept 27): Sarawak has the most frequent interactions with China among the states in Malaysia through the establishment of friendship cities, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee said some of the friendship cities that have been established with Chinese cities included Zhanjiang, Zhenjiang, Chongzhou, Quanzhou, Kunming, Dongchong and Taian.

“In recent years, special thanks to the recommendation of the Consul-General, several delegations from various parts of China have visited Kuching for exchanges, expressing their interest in establishing friendship cities. Fuzhou is being one of the recent examples,” he said.

Wee said this when speaking at the celebration of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China at a local restaurant on Tuesday.

The Kuching South mayor said cultural and people-to-people exchanges have flourished between Malaysia and China since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974.

“This exchange not only enhances the bond between our citizens but also promotes cultural and artistic exchanges, making our relationship even more diverse and vibrant,” he said.

Moreover, Wee added, Sarawak’s collaborations with China in technology industries and tourism have been closely intertwined, as well as establishing extensive cooperation between academic institutions.

As Malaysia approaches the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China next year, Wee said the local council plans to collaborate with the Chinese Consulate-General in Kuching to organise a series of activities to commemorate the major milestone.

One of the activities is the beautification of the Kuching Malaysia-China Friendship Park.

“This park, situated along Jalan Song in Kuching, was built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations and the 600th anniversary of Zheng He’s voyages.”

With that said, Wee remarked that both Sarawak and China can look forward to broader prospects of cooperation in the future.

“We can further strengthen infrastructure development, deepen trade cooperation, enhance people-to-people exchanges, and collaborate in addressing global challenges such as climate change and public health,” said Wee.