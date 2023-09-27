Living room in Samarahan partially damaged after air-cond catches fire

KUCHING (Sept 27): The living room of a house at Taman Samarax in Kota Samarahan was partially damaged after an air conditioner suddenly caught fire this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at around 12.15pm and firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the air conditioner was totally destroyed, while the living room which was partially damaged,” it added.

Bomba said the fire was swiftly extinguished by the homeowner using a fire extinguisher that was kept in his car and pipe water.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to put out the remnants of the fire before conducting a check on the house to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

The operation ended at 1.10pm.

The cause of the fire and damages incurred are still under investigation.