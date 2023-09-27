Man in Kuching fined RM17,000 for making, initiating transmission of offensive communications

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Sessions Court here fined a 23-year-old man RM17,000 in default six months in jail for making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications to annoy another man through Facebook last year.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Sarulnizam Sintong Patar Simamora, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 233(1)(a)(ii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both, and shall be further fined RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction.

Sarulnizam committed the offence at a shophouse at Jalan Bako, Demak Laut Commercial Centre here around 5pm on May 6, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was informed by a friend that a photo of him and his family had been uploaded on Facebook by Sarulnizam using a Facebook account named ‘Hairul Ikmal’ with the intention to humiliate the victim and his family.

It was understood that in the Facebook posting, Sarulnizam had uploaded a photo of the victim with a caption saying that the latter is a gay.

The victim then lodged a police report that led to Sarulnizam’s arrest on June 25, 2022. During the arrest, the police seized two mobile phones belonging to Sarulnizam.

During police investigation, a forensic report on the two mobile phones found that they were used by Sarulnizam to post malicious statements on Facebook with the intention to annoy the victim.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Sarulnizam was unrepresented by legal counsel.