Maulidur Rasul: Prophet Muhammad’s great character, conduct prime example to follow, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Prophet Muhammad’s great character and conduct including his kind and forbearing nature is the prime example to follow, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar in his Maulidur Rasul message posted on his Facebook page tonight said the struggle of Prophet Muhammad in preaching and guiding the people despite facing relentless hostility from his enemies should be an inspiration to persevere in times of hardship.

“Appreciating the struggle of the Prophet Muhammad SAW in leading and uniting various races will certainly raise our awareness to jointly develop this beloved country as a just, peaceful and prosperous one, one that is worthy to receive Allah’s blessings.

“May Allah bestow His blessings and continued prosperity upon the Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

The national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration will be held tomorrow at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). – Bernama