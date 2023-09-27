Ministry will look at ordinances to regulate Airbnb operations – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Tourism, Culture and Tourism Minister Datuk Christina Liew said her ministry will be looking at the ordinances to regulate the operations of Airbnb, if needed.

She said this when asked to comment on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam’s statement on Tuesday, saying that the state government is now in the process of looking at the law to see how the operations of Airbnb can be regulated.

“If there is a need (looking at the ordinances to regulate the operations of Airbnb), we will do that.

“Because don’t want this thing to happen again,” she said.

This issue came to light after a couple from China claimed that they found a hidden camera in their homestay room which they booked on Airbnb.

Liew advised tourists to book recommended and reputable hotels.

“In this particular case, if it is true, I hope those responsible will face strict legal actions,” she added.