Miri man fined total of RM800 for failing to produce MyKad, unlawful possession of iron springs

MIRI (Sept 27): A 28-year-old man was fined a total of RM800 in default 17 days in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to failing to produce his MyKad when requested to do so by the police and unlawful possession of iron springs.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi imposed the fine on Mohamad Thaufik Abdullah of RPR Batu 6, Jalan Palma 2 in Miri, who was charged under Rule 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 and under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

Rule 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both upon conviction, while Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958 carries a jail term of up to three months and a maximum fine of RM500, upon conviction.

For the first charge, the court fined Mohamad Thaufik RM300 in default three days jail, while for the second charge, he was fined RM500 in default two weeks’ jail.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had failed to produce his MyKad to a police officer when requested and possessed iron springs which were suspected to be unlawfully obtained at Jalan Taman Piasau 2 at around 3.30pm on Sept 24, 2023.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.