MoE to meet S’wak education minister over STEM lab facilities

KUCHING (Sept 27): The Malaysian Ministry of Education (MoE) will meet the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to discuss the state government’s proposal to build shared laboratories across Sarawak.

Federal Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying, when met by reporters after a working visit to SK Laksamana here, said both education ministries will meet this Friday (Sept 29).

“We welcome the state government’s efforts to build shared laboratories for the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

“The federal education ministry definitely wants to thank the state government for its support in education development, and for that, we are ready for such shared initiative,” said Lim, while citing the resources allocated to the education sector as one of the challenges for her ministry.

“For that matter, we also welcome any states in Malaysia to do so. We will check the details upon discussion at the meeting with the Sarawak’s education minister this Friday,” she said.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Special Convention on Sept 23 had said that the state government would build shared laboratories in every district across the state for the development of STEM education.

“I found out that schools in Sarawak currently do not have complete laboratories, except for the Science schools.

“A complete laboratory is important because learning through books alone is different from learning in practice,” he said.