Number of flood evacuees increases in Perlis, Kedah, unchanged in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): The number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centres in Kedah and Perlis recorded an increase while the number in Sabah remained unchanged as of this morning.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees increased to 268 people from 81 families this morning compared with 177 people from 41 families last night.

The state Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Secretariat head Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said two new relief centres were opened in the Kota Setar district involving Dewan Seri Bagan and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman.

He said that currently, four relief centres have been opened in Kedah.

“In Kota Setar, Dewan Seri Bagan relief centre, which opened at 7 last night, is providing shelter to 40 people from 14 families while SK Taman Aman relief centre, which started operating at 11 last night accommodates 40 people from 12 families,” he said in a statement today.

He said in Kubang Pasu, the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, which was opened on Monday, housed 150 people from 43 families, while a relief centre in Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang, Changlun, which was opened yesterday, provided shelter to 38 people from 12 families.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims in Arau increased to 38 people compared with only 18 people recorded yesterday.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud when contacted said all evacuees were housed at Dewan SK Arau involving 11 families, consisting of 37 adults and one baby.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, the number of flood evacuees from five villages in Beaufort remained unchanged at 134 people from 46 families as of 8am today.

The state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that all flood evacuees are placed in Dewan Selagon which has been open since Sunday following the flooding in the area due to continuous heavy rain.

“We are still monitoring hotspot locations in the district,” it said. – Bernama