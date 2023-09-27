Police: Don’t conjure up ill-intentioned captions for videos on WhatsApp, social media

KUCHING (Sept 27): The public has been advised to not conjure up ill-intentioned captions for videos or content on WhatsApp or social media platforms that can cause public distress and unnecessary concern.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said legal action can be taken against these irresponsible individuals.

He was commenting on a video, which was widely shared on WhatsApp with the caption “Parking dispute in Kuching Central. Died broken spine n head injury. Impulse is the devil. Keep calm this will not happen”.

“Our investigation showed that no such incident happened or have been reported to have happened at Kuching Sentral,” said Ahsmon.

The police, however, did not state where and when the fight actually took place in the clip.

In the eight seconds clip, two men were seen to be arguing, which led to a scuffle.

At the end of the clip, a man was seen to be lying unconscious after he was slammed to the ground.