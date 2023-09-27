Premier: High number of animal bite cases in Sarawak a concern

SIBU (Sept 27): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has voiced concerns over the high number of animal bite cases recorded daily in the state.

With 88,606 animal bite cases recorded by health facilities since 2017 till today, he said Sarawak is still faced with the threat of rabies and many other zoonotic diseases like monkey malaria and leptospirosis.

“In the past few years under our leadership, Sarawak has achieved tremendous development and is regarded by the World Bank as having achieved a high income status. Average life expectancy for Sarawak is 76.5 years, among the highest in Malaysia, indicating a healthy population and good healthcare service.

“However, Sarawak is still faced with the threat of rabies, and many other zoonotic diseases like monkey malaria and leptospirosis. The total number of human rabies cases in Sarawak is 72 with 65 (90.3 per cent) deaths since 2017. I sincerely hope this number will not increase in the near future,” he said.

Abang Johari’s text speech was read by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang when opening the Asia-Pacific Conference on Zoonotic And Neglected Tropical Diseases (APCZNTD2023) at Kingwood Hotel here today.

The conference was themed: “Global One Health: From Concept To Reality”.

“The huge number of animal bites recorded daily is also alarming. From 2017 till today, there are 88,606 animal bites recorded by health facilities. Not all of these are bitten by rabid animals, but this high number is still a concern.

“Hence, this conference is timely and relevant for Sarawak. For the doctors in Sarawak, these diseases are encountered in their daily work and they have real experience in treating and combatting these diseases. By sharing this experience and learning from experts from other countries, I am sure it will enhance the control and treatment of these diseases,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari learned that this inaugural conference in Sibu is being attended by over 400 participants from various countries.

“I am sure that in your discussions and presentations about these diseases, new knowledge, greater awareness and perhaps, new collaborations and networking will develop, which will bring immediate benefits to health in Sarawak and in the long term, will develop Sarawak as the regional centre of knowledge and teaching for zoonotic and neglected tropical diseases.

“I am proud that Sarawak government is committed to this excellence and is planning to build the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC). The research facility has a world class BSL3 laboratory, which will greatly enhance research into infectious diseases,” he said.

Towards this end, Abang Johari said he was glad that Sibu is the host for this international conference and able to attract many participants from Sarawak, Peninsular, Sabah and from overseas.

He said this proved that Sibu is a destination of choice for international conferences and meetings.

Sibu, he added, has unique attractions that offer delegates an opportunity to taste some local delicacies, shopping for arts and craft and visits to traditional Iban longhouses.

“The Sarawak government is proud to be part of this historic collaboration with Segi University, Sarawak Health Department, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Universiti Malaya, and Hainan Medical University.

“Such a collaboration will certainly lead to gains in scientific knowledge on zoonotic and neglected tropical diseases,” he said.

Event organising chairman Professor Dr Mohd Raili Suhaili also spoke at the function.

Among those present were deputy director-general of health (public health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli, Sarawak health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, deputy vice-chancellor (academic affairs) and head of Innovation and New Revenues Segi University & Colleges Professor Dr Srikumar Chakravarthi, Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, and Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.