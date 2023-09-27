Sabah Water Management Commission proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): The state government should set up a Sabah Water Management Commission to monitor water resources and water supply in the state, says former State Water Department (JANS) director Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh.

He said the commission would be mainly tasked with planning, proposals and projects, and it would be entrusted with general responsibilities for the purpose of flood control, irrigation, navigation, drinking water supply and water development.

Amarjit said among the responsibilities include initiating, coordinating and furthering consultations with the state governments concerned, schemes for control, as well as conservation and utilisation of water resources and water supply throughout the state.

He said the commission would also undertake the investigations, construction and execution of any such schemes as required by the state government, and if established, it would serve as a premiere technical organisation for water management here.

Amarjit said it would function as a de-attached office of JANS and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), and one of the few things it would be capable of is preparing a 50 to 100-year blueprint for the state to avoid any water scarcities in the future.

He said the commission may be headed by a chairman from the public or private sector, with the status of ex-officio to the state government of Sabah, while the co-chairman from professional bodies who possess the related experience.

Amarjit also suggested that all relevant ministries, departments or state agencies such as the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Public Works Department (PWD), DID, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and so forth may be part of the commission.

“Creating such a commission will alleviate the burden of state water agencies by focusing on assuring potable water, managing the production and distribution of water, collection of revenue, regulating and controlling the supply of water, and ensuring sufficient water for irrigation,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amarjit noted that the current establishment called Water Resources Commission headed by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is in place but opined that its duties and responsibilities do not tackle water issues in a broader scope.

He said with the birth of a Sabah Water Management Commission, it can provide assistance in a broader spectrum and is also in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) plan, adding that many countries including Australia and India have set up such commission.