Sagah: Priority to education system for S’wak to stay globally competitive

SERIAN (Sept 27): Priority must be given to the education system that is responsive to the new economic sectors if Sarawak wants to stay competitive at the global level, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is an enabler that can contribute towards the success of this initiative.

“To improve productivity, competitiveness and resilience of Sarawak, we need a workforce who are talented, innovative, and with integrity, skill and knowledge. Nowadays, job challenges are becoming more and more dynamic.

“Therefore, to be competitive and remain relevant, we must prioritize training and mastery of knowledge that meet the challenges of new complex technologies,” he said when closing the Community Training Programme organised by his ministry and Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions at Tarat Malawi today.

He said efforts to increase community awareness of the importance of mastery of TVET will continue in Sarawak especially among parents and students.

“Our aspiration is to produce a more highly skilled workforce that meets the latest industry needs,” he added.

He also said Education and Human Capital Development is an important variable in the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“The human capital transformation strategy should focus on the provision of more productive, effective and highly skilled energy resources that will lead to an increase in family income and living standards,” he added.

Sagah also spoke briefly on the free tertiary education which the state government wants to give Sarawakians studying in the state’s five local universities, saying it is something which Sarawak can afford to do with revenues earned so far.

He nonetheless stressed the blueprint needs to be formulated first before it is finalised by the state government for final decision.

“This is the effort made by our far sighted leaders led by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri said the Community Training Programme at Tarat Malawi is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) event aimed to impart modern farming techniques to the local community.

He said 40 participants from seven villages completed a two-day training on hydroponic farming. At the same time, a skills expo and talk was also held and attended by students from SMK Tarat and SMK Serian.

He explained this was one of the platforms for Sarawak Skills to share the latest in skills training and technology to the local communities.