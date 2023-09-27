Sibu cops nab goons hired by loan shark to harass debtors, splash red paint on properties

SIBU (Sept 27): Police have arrested four men who are believed to have been hired by a loan shark to splash paint on properties to intimidate debtors.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the suspects, aged 20 to 40, were arrested on Sept 22 and 23 over their alleged involvement in at least nine such cases in Sibu.

“The first three suspects were arrested around 8.50pm on Sept 22 at Jalan Lada, while the fourth suspect was picked up the next day.

“Based on our investigation, one of the suspects had applied for a loan but was rejected by the loan shark. Instead, he was offered a job to harass debtors to repay their loans,” he told a press conference here.

Mohd Azman said the other three suspects acted as ‘assistants’ to the first suspect – either to drive the group to the various properties, splash paint, leave threatening notes, or to snap photos and record videos of the vandalised properties.

“For every completed task, they would be paid RM300 which they shared among themselves,” he added.

He said on the night of the arrest of the first three suspects, police found in their car two bottles containing red paint, a lock and chain, and two pieces of paper with threatening messages written on them.

Three mobile phones belonging to the trio were also seized for further investigation, he said.

He said of the nine cases linked to the suspects, two are under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 for unlicensed moneylending, and seven under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 provides for a fine of between RM250,000 and RM1 million or up to five years in prison or both, while Section 427 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between one and five years, or a fine or both, upon conviction.

To a question, Mohd Azman said all of the debtors had applied for their loans via social media, and in this regard, he called on the public not to get involved with unlicensed moneylenders.

Also present at the press conference was Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.