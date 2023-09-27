Six in Kuching fined RM1,500 each for assaulting man

KUCHING (Sept 27): Six men, aged between 33 and 48, were each fined RM1,500 in default six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt to a 33-year-old man.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali imposed the fine on Awang Mohd Khairul Anwar Awang Zackeria, Koh Chon Hin, Samuel Than Jiun Chiat, Roy Artic, Fami Assikin Salleh and Mohamad Ramadan Mohammad Fadillah, after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term up for up to one year or a fine up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

They committed the offence at a money lender’s shop located at the first floor of a building in Jalan Satok here around 2pm on Sept 14, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and his friend arrived at the premises to meet up with a client regarding a car sale transaction. It was understood that the client was Awang Mohd Khairul’s father.

After the client left, the victim continued to hold a discussion with Awang Mohd Khairul when a group of men arrived and assaulted the victim.

It was understood that one of the men had taken up a loan from the money lender’s shop while the victim was believed to be a worker at the premises.

Following the incident, a police report was lodged which led to the arrest of the men.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while all of the men were unrepresented by legal counsel.