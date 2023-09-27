Uggah: Unifor officers will check on progress of works on houses of worship

KUCHING (Sept 27): Officers from the Unit for other Religions (Unifor) will, from time to time, be on the ground to monitor the progress of works involving various houses of worship, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The monitoring works, he added, are important to check if Unifor’s intervention is applicable to address issues and also to ensure that projects are completed on schedule and done within the budget.

“I hope the respective assemblymen come down and assist the various religious institutions to ensure that the needs of their constituents would be realised,” he said in his speech during the disbursement of the third phase of 2023 allocations to 32 state assemblymen, totalling more than RM15.2 million.

“On the same note, it is our wish and hope that the various houses of worship will continue to cooperate fully with Unifor officers coming to the ground to do their preliminary studies, investigation and assessment. Please give your sincere help and assistance,” said Uggah, who is minister in charge of Unifor affairs.

He said Sarawakians should count their blessings.

“We are very fortunate as with Unifor we are able, once again, to come to the assistance of our various houses of worship and mission schools in need of funds for repairs, upgrading, development and maintenance,” he pointed out.

“We are indeed very lucky as we have a very caring Premier in the person of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Abdul Rahman Johari Tun Openg who has always been sympathetic and gracious in addressing the many problems faced by the non-Islamic houses of worship and our mission schools.

“This is another shining example of the inclusive policy of our Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government that always prioritises the people’s welfare and wellbeing and the freedom to worship,” he said.

He pointed out that the first phase of Unifor 2023 assistance saw the disbursement of RM3 million for the use of the House Of Epiphany of St Thomas Cathedral Kuching, which was approved by the Premier.

The second phase saw the disbursement of RM31,945,000 for 219 projects.

“This third phase allocation of RM15,214,000 is for 94 projects. The fund was approved as a continuity fund from phase two disbursement,” he said.

“An allocation of RM20 million has been disbursed for 127 mission schools. Another RM3 million has been presented to SMK St Theresa Kuching.

“During the first phase of disbursement, RM17 million was given to 126 mission schools,” he added.

With these contributions from the government, Uggah said he hoped the projects could be completed on time within budget.

Also present at the ceremony were Unifor director Datu Jack Aman and Datu Mohamad Junaidi Mohidin, representing Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.