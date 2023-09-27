Unite, pool efforts to develop Bau, Chinese community told

BAU (Sept 27): Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep has urged the local Chinese community to unite and pool their efforts for the development of Bau with a grand vision of prosperity by 2030.

Speaking at the Bau Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Mid Autumn (Mooncake) Festival Dinner at Bau Civic Centre tonight, Henry emphasised the significance of unity and collective action.

“I call upon our esteemed local Chinese community members to stand together in unity.

“By working hand in hand, we can propel the development of Bau and envision a thriving community by the year 2030,” he said.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman also praised the host of the dinner Bau JKKK as well as sponsors from local Chinese residents.

“This event exemplifies the spirit of unity and support that we need to foster in our community,” he said.

He also highlighted the shift in the development landscape of Bau.

“Bau is no longer the sleepy town it used to be. We have witnessed a remarkable increase in activities, businesses, and engagement within the area.

“If we aspire for more activities, we must continue our dedicated efforts. By driving development, attracting businesses, tourists, and increasing spending in Bau, we can anticipate an abundance of celebrations, much like this vibrant Mooncake Festival,” he said.

Henry concluded by stressing the importance of inclusivity and collaboration.

“We must work collectively to support the government’s initiatives and ensure that prosperity is accessible to all, leaving no one behind,” he added.