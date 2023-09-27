Woman out RM60,000 after taking up online loan, family now under threat

KUCHING (Sept 27): A businesswoman here lost more than RM60,000 after taking up an online loan, with her family now the subject of threats by the suspects involved.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo said it all started when the victim, identified as ‘Madam A’, clicked on a link to an online loan application on Facebook in May this year.

He said the victim applied to borrow RM2,000 but the approved loan was RM1,400, which was credited into her account from a personal bank account and not from any financial institution or money-lending company.

She was then instructed to pay an ‘interest rate’ of RM600 every seven days.

“This is not the loan principal – that was only the interest! Every week, she had to pay RM600; just imagine if I continue to pay that sum for two months, the principal have already been covered, but I still cannot pay off the principal.

“She was also informed by the suspects that if she continued to use the ‘loan service’, she could then apply for a substantial loan amounting to RM20,000,” Foo told a press conference at SUPP headquarters here yesterday.

He said from May to September, ‘Madam A’ and her husband were contacted by 32 different phone numbers, with the callers threatening that they would ‘hunt’ the victim’s husband and children if she stopped her payments.

“The suspects even hacked my phone, got all my contacts, put them all inside a chat group, and posted an edited photo of me, saying that I am a liar and had defaulted my payments,” said Madam A, who was present at the press conference together with her husband.

She added that she has since deactivated her Facebook account.

To a question, she said she was aware that the link she came across on Facebook was possibly a scam, but decided to click on it anyway out of desperation for money to run her business.

“It is not easy to get loans from banks these days, so I clicked on the link to learn more about the supposed loan. I needed to keep my business rolling,” she added.

Meanwhile, Foo reminded the public not to fall for online loan scams no matter how desperate they are for cash.

“I’ve been repeating and reminding the public to not go for online loans even when the advertisement says the loan comes with low interest or without collateral.

“When you apply, this is what you get at the end of the day,” he said.