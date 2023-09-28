Aspirasi to field candidate in Jepak by-election, says Soo

KUCHING (Sept 28): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) will be fielding a candidate in the coming Jepak by-election this Nov 4.

Its president Lina Soo said the party has identified the potential candidate and is currently in the process of vetting getting feedback from the ground.

“The decision to stand in Jepak was unanimously resolved by Aspirasi Supreme Council after consultation and deliberation among party members.

“Our candidate, a local born from Bintulu, is known to the voters of Jepak constituency and is brave enough to speak up for the community. Our final decision will be known very shortly,” she said in a statement.

She pointed out that Bintulu has many local issues with spiraling costs of living putting a burden on the people.

“Salaries do not keep up with inflation and local businesses have slumped, lowering the standard of living.

“Owning a house in Bintulu has become out of reach for many people and remains an elusive dream for many of the homeless,” she said.

Soo said “Bintulu is the goose that lays the golden eggs” but for the people there, life has gotten harder each day.

She alleged that this was due to mismanagement of the Sarawak economy and its resources where Bintulu’s oil and natural gas, despite its abundance, had fail to provide a decent living for its people.

“The Sarawak government has failed to manage Sarawak’s natural resources to optimum, wasting money on projects which do not provide benefit to the people who need development the most.

“If the people still need to vote for the government in the hope of receiving development after 60 years, then obviously the government has failed the people, and the voters must wake up from their dream,” she said.

She said Sarawak needs politicians who are not afraid to speak up for the people.

“Having another politician who is from the government will not help the people as he will not truly represent the people, but is only there to support government policies which benefit the rich and the elite class.

“Voters need to vote in a party with a representative who truly understands the sufferings of the people,” she said, and hoped that Jepak voters will give Aspirasi a fighting chance.

Jepak, which is one of the state seats under Bintulu parliamentary constituency, is currently vacant following the demise of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for the by-election on Nov 4 while nomination day and early voting will be held on Oct 21 and 31 respectively.

As of Sept 15, the Jepak state seat has 22,804 electors, 43 of whom are police personnel and the remaining ordinary voters.

The late Talib, 72, had represented Jepak for six terms since the seat was introduced in the 1996 State Election.

He successfully retained Jepak in the last state election in 2021 winning by a majority of 4,248 vote in a four-cornered fight.