Baram Regatta 2023: Sarawak Iban Association wins decorative boat competition

MIRI (Sept 28): The Sarawak Iban Association emerged champion in the Decorative Boat competition held in conjunction with Baram Regatta 2023 in Marudi today.

The team walked home with RM2,000 cash and trophy, while second place went to the Marudi Malay community who took home RM1,500 cash and a trophy.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak National Kenyah Association came in third and received RM1,000 cash and a trophy.

A total of 10 teams took part in the event held at the Marudi waterfront.

Among those present to watch the Decorative Boat competition were Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is Marudi assemblyman, and Marudi District office Belayong Pok.