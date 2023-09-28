Bottleneck starts building up as visitors throng Baram Regatta 2023

MIRI (Sept 28): The influx of visitors from Miri to the Baram Regatta 2023 has resulted in congestion at the Baram River, causing a bottleneck of about three kilometres long today.

One Marudi-based transporter, Xiang Xiang Transport, posted a short video of a long line of stationary vehicles waiting for their turn to cross the Baram River, lamenting it would be a long wait as the queue was 3km long.

“Oit, Panas oit (It’s hot),” said the author describing the scene.

The transporter took about two hours to finally reach the ferry point from where the queue started.

The long waiting time for crossing the Baram River by ferry was expected as thousands are expected to pour into Marudi town this weekend, starting today which coincided with Maulidur Rasul public holiday.

Travellers are crying for faster clearance by the ferry operator, which is operating at a maximum capacity but was overwhelmed by the huge number of visitors to Marudi.

Meanwhile, Marudi District Police advised motorists not to park their vehicles indiscriminately along the main road as this could obstruct smooth traffic flow in Marudi town.

Appealing for cooperation from visitors to find suitable places to park their vehicles, Marudi police warned that it would not hesitate to take action and issue summons on vehicles blocking the way or due to complaints.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate the opening ceremony of Baram Regatta 2023 Saturday morning and perform the earth-breaking ceremony of a new hotel project undertaken by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation later in the afternoon.

Thousands from Baram basin and those outside are expected to gather in Marudi this weekend for this historic regatta which dates back to the peace-making deal among native tribes to put an end to the head-hunting and warring era over a century ago.