Culture of debating necessary for youth, democracy, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 28): Cultivating the practice of debating in a civilized way is a necessity for young people now, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this is important because debating in a civilised manner will help young people come up with clear ideas that would be very beneficial for the development of the country.

“Apart from that, it is essential to continue the practice of parliamentary democracy in the country, so I hope events like this (debating) can trigger an interest in the culture (of democracy),” he said.

The minister said this when met by reporters after officiating the Asian British Parliamentary Debating Championship (ABP) 2023 award ceremony here last night.

Fahmi said that in Malaysia, there are already several platforms for young people to present ideas with thoughtful arguments on national development, including through the Malaysian Youth Parliament and Pidato Perpaduan competition. – Bernama