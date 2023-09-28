DAP lauds Sarawak govt on plan to provide free tertiary education

KUCHING (Sept 28): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is in favour of the state government’s proposal to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians in state-owned universities, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong in a statement said the average annual fee of a degree course in public universities without any government subsidy is approximately RM20,000 per student.

“For the proposed 5,000 students, that will add up to RM100 million per year per batch of students.

“Given that most degree courses can be completed within three years and some four years, taking the mean length of the degree courses to be three and a half years, the costs to the government per year will be a maximum of RM350 million,” he said.

Adding on, the Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman said considering the Sarawak government’s annual revenue of over RM10 billion, the amount of RM350 million represents approximately 3.5 per cent of the government’s yearly income, assuming there are no additional increases in government revenue in the future.

“From a finance point of view, it is definitely affordable for the state government to provide this amount.

“However, a more important question to ask is the employability and the job market for these graduates, whether there should be more emphasis on providing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) training to our youth,” he stressed.

As the state progresses toward industrialisation, Chong said it is certain that there will be a growing need in the market for technically trained personnel, and in many industrial countries, the pays for technical personnel are much higher than pays for degree holders.

“Therefore, while the state government is still contemplating on the matter, since the state government can afford it, there should be budgetary allocation to subsidise Sarawakian students who are currently studying in universities, be it local universities or foreign universities.

“Pending the planning to provide free tertiary education for students studying in universities in Sarawak, I urge the state government, in the coming state budget, to provide for partial subsidies to Sarawakian students currently in their tertiary education,” said Chong.