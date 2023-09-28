Dr Annuar: Setting up drug rehabilitation committee in every district a wise move

SIBU (Sept 28): The establishment of the Drug Rehabilitation Committee (JKPD) is a wise and important move in addressing drug abuse in the community.

According to Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, the creation of JKPD in the state’s 45 districts will enable all residents to have access to services they offer, in as far as drug abuse issues are concerned.

Therefore, in addition to the general public, every committee at the district level in the state should be aware of their function and role.

“We hope that each district committee will play its part faithfully and thoroughly so that the district’s goals and objectives can be fulfilled,” he said at the JKPD – The Community Changer programme at a hotel here yesterday.

He said the JKPD should not only be operational during its initial phases of establishment as he was aware that most committees, associations and non-governmental organisations were only active after they were set up.

“However, if the goal is not accomplished, the community will not have high regard or trust in a committee like this.

“That is what the JKPD in every district should avoid,” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said JKPD assists in addressing the problem of drug abuse in a variety of ways beyond those provided by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) or the government.

Thus, it needs to win the confidence of the public, particularly the families affected by drug abuse, he added.

Dr Annuar also advised that committee members include representatives from the surau, mosque, church or temple as they might have better ways to help children with drug abuse.

“Also suggest to the Sarawak Social Development Council to cooperate with the Community College on how we can help the children involved.

“The Community College may have short-term courses for these children where they can spend time wisely,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Sarawak AADK director Iskandar Turkee and the representative of Sibu Division Resident Awang Mohammed Nizam Awang Ali Borhan.