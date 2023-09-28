Dr Sim: Rabies still major public health problem in Sarawak

SIBU (Sept 28): Rabies is still a major public health problem in Sarawak with 72 human rabies cases recorded in the state thus far, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said rabies is a disease that transcends borders and knows no boundaries.

“The total number of human rabies cases in Sarawak is 72 so far, with 65 (90.3 per cent) deaths. Most if these cases were preventable, had they received post-bite vaccination,” he said.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang when opening the World Rabies Day Celebration at Kingwood Hotel here today.

Dr Sim revealed that there were 88,606 cases of animal bites, of which dog – 49,457 cases (55.8 per cent); cat – 39,149 cases (44.2 per cent) from July 1, 2017 to August 31, 2023 (over six years), or around 14,000 bites per year.

“The huge number of animal bites is alarming, with the potential of rabies in each bite case. I am sure the great minds gathered today at this conference will find solutions to this problem.”

Towards this end, he said World Rabies Day is a reminder of the global commitment to eliminate a disease that has persisted for far too long.

“It serves as a rallying call for unity, awareness, and action against a silent killer that affects both humans and animals.

“Today, we come together not only to commemorate those who have suffered from rabies but to reaffirm our dedication to preventing future rabies deaths,” he said.

According to Dr Sim, one thing that the public can do easily is to educate their friends and family on the appropriate care of pets, by bringing them for rabies vaccination and not letting them roam freely.

“We must continue to invest in research, education, and access to life-saving vaccines.

“Conferences such as this one is one way to attract researchers to collaborate and exchange knowledge.

“I am confident that this conference will bring much health benefits to Sarawak besides offering a tourism boost for Sibu,” he said.

Sarawak health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck also spoke at the event.

Among those present were State deputy health director (public health) Dr Veronica Lugah, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) acting deputy director (Veterinary Health and Compliance), Dr Nicholas Jenek, Sibu Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.