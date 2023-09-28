Fine tuning Ibraco’s strategies for supply chain, ESG

KUCHING (Sept 28): As it is highly impacted by movements in raw material prices, Sarawak constructor Ibraco Bhd (Ibraco) has made a strategic calculated decision in 2019 to venture into the supply chain of its essential building materials,

This pivotal vertical integration strategy has allowed the group to exert greater control over its costs and more importantly allowed us to remain competitive in our pricing, said group managing director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han.

To date, Ibraco’s essential building materials operations include Quarry operations in Pulau Salak and Gunung Sinmajau, steel pipe manufacturing and ready-mix concrete.

“Additionally, for our infrastructure projects, we adopt a prudent approach by outsourcing them to contractors under a lump sum basis,” he added. “These measures collectively fortify our financial stability and enhance our resilience in the face of raw material price fluctuations.”

Touching on environmental, social and governance (ESG) as well as sustainability matters, Chew affirmed Ibraco’s deep commitment to practicing ESG principles across various facets of its operations.

“In the domain of labour practices and talent management, we prioritise the safety and well-being of our workforce, ensuring occupational health and safety standards are met,” he said.

“We also strive to provide full and productive employment with decent working conditions, promoting diversity and gender equality, empowering our employees through training and career development opportunities, and fostering a culture of engagement and satisfaction while upholding human rights throughout our organisation.

“Furthermore, in our engagement with the community and society, we actively participate in local community initiatives and programs, upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our business dealings.

“Our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint is evident through our adoption of green design and development practices, the use of sustainable materials in our property development projects, diligent management of emissions to combat climate change, and effective waste management strategies.”

Chew said product responsibility is integral to Ibraco’s operations, ensuring customer satisfaction, safeguarding customer privacy, and prioritising public and customer safety.

“We uphold stringent quality management practices by adopting industry-leading construction standards and are dedicated to sustainable development.

“Lastly, we recognise the importance of economic performance and its impact on our stakeholders. We continually strive to enhance our economic and business performance, support local and fair procurement practices, and actively contribute to the development of the communities we serve.

“These ESG principles are at the core of our corporate values, guiding our actions and decisions to create a sustainable and responsible business model.”