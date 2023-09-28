Fire partially damages kitchen of house at Kpg Gahat Mawang in Tebedu

KUCHING (Sept 28): The kitchen of a house at Kampung Gahat Mawang in Tebedu, Serian was partially damaged in a fire at around yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 1.40pm and a team of firefighters were mobilised to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished by the villagers themselves using pipe water prior to the arrival of firefighters. The kitchen of the house was partially damaged by the fire,” it said, adding that the house is home to a 44-year-old woman.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to carry out inspection of the house to ensure that the situation was safe.

The operation ended at 3.13pm.