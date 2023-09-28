Thursday, September 28
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Fire partially damages kitchen of house at Kpg Gahat Mawang in Tebedu

Fire partially damages kitchen of house at Kpg Gahat Mawang in Tebedu

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A Bomba photo showing the kitchen that was damaged by the fire.

KUCHING (Sept 28): The kitchen of a house at Kampung Gahat Mawang in Tebedu, Serian was partially damaged in a fire at around yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 1.40pm and a team of firefighters were mobilised to the scene.

“The fire was extinguished by the villagers themselves using pipe water prior to the arrival of firefighters. The kitchen of the house was partially damaged by the fire,” it said, adding that the house is home to a 44-year-old woman.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to carry out inspection of the house to ensure that the situation was safe.

The operation ended at 3.13pm.

Recommended Posts