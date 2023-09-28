Govt serious in eradicating hardcore poverty – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): The State Government is serious in eradicating hardcore poverty in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat will be implementing programmes to achieve the aim. One of the government’s efforts is to allocate RM125 million annually for the SMJ housing programme to build houses for the hardcore poor listed in e-Kasih statewide.

“The government will also allocate RM175 million especially for poverty eradication programmes that help the target group to get jobs and be removed from the hardcore poor category.”

He said the State Government welcomes the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) commitment to help the people and end poverty which is in line with the teaching of Rasulullah SAW.

Speaking at the Sabah-level Maulidur Rasul celebration 1445H/2023 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday, Hajiji also said the construction of a glorious civilisation depends on achievement of a nation or community because a good performance of the community will definitely give birth to a great civilisation that gives prosperity to the universal people.

He said that is why human development is an important aspect contained in the SMJ policy which is also in line with the Malaysia Madani’s human development framework towards “baldatun thoyyibatun wa rabbhun ghafur” or a good state that receives the forgiveness of the most merciful God.

He said in line with this demand, the Sabah Government, through the SMJ roadmap, has stressed the aspects of education and training in order to create knowledgeable and skilled human capital that are able to deal with any activities be it politics, economy, social and so on, with wisdom, integrity and justice for the wellbeing of the state and the people.

“Based on this factor and in line with the second core of the SMJ roadmap which is human capital development and people’s wellbeing, the SMJ 2.0 Fellow Programme continues this year.

“Thus SMJ Fellow initiative is a State Government effort to empower human capital development in the State. The State Government focuses fully on the effort to empower human capital that are competent, innovative, resilient and possess integrity.”

He added that the programme was started earlier this month and graduates, diploma holders and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) holders have also been given opportunities and are placed in government departments and agencies as well as government-linked companies (GLCs) with the aim of developing Sabah leadership in the future.

Hajiji added that the Sabah Government is on the right track, in line with the implementation of the SMJ development plan, the results of which can now be seen and felt, especially in the effort to redevelop the state’s economy through an investor-friendly concept and simplify the affairs of traders and foreign investors who want to do business in the state.

He said as the leader of the people, Prophet Muhammad SAW often reminded the importance of brotherhood and unity in society and nation, because disputes and arguments among people will weaken and harm themselves, which will eventually lead to division and destruction.

According to him, the culture of fighting, revenge, hatred, slander and factionalism will not just hinder efforts to build a nation that is united, stable and progressive, but will result in disunity, weakness and easily oppressed.

“In the context of the state of Sabah, the spirit of belonging and racial unity must always be there, cared for and preserved. Now is the time and moment for us to improve friendly relations, building brotherhood and agreement, because we need to plan and organise a more conducive and brilliant future, in line with the idea of Malaysia Madani and SMJ’s roadmap which aims to create prosperity and holistic well-being for the enjoyment of all,” he added.

Hajiji also said Maulidur Rasul is celebrated annually to foster the spirit of love and affection for Prophet Muhammad SAW in the heart of every Muslim.

Earlier, Hajiji joined Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Juhar Datuk Mahiruddin and thousands of Muslims in a Maulidur Rasul procession from Padang Merdeka to Sabah International Convention Centre.