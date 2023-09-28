Govt wants Gardenia to explain price hike for selected products by Oct 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 28): Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Fuziah Salleh has given Gardenia Bakeries Sdn Bhd six days to explain a planned price increase of 30 products that was announced recently.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, Fuziah Salleh said the ministry has given Gardenia Bakeries until October 3 to respond to the notice issued on Wednesday, following public speculation over the increase in prices.

“The ministry will check every item, the reason given for the increase, their costs, transportation, wholesalers, and the impact on retail prices. They will also determine if there were any profiteering,” she was quoted as saying.

Gardenia Bakeries said in its statement, however, that the price of white bread will not be increased.

Fuziah also reportedly said that the ministry has no power to stop Gardenia from raising its product prices but wanted an explanation from the company to ensure the decision was fair to consumers.

“But we can still obtain information and explanations on the reasons for the price increase and ensure there is no profiteering,” Fuziah said during the launch of mobile ‘Jualan Rahmah’ at Pinggiran Putra flat, near Tanjung Lumpur in Kuantan.

Yesterday, Gardenia Bakeries announced that a price increase would take effect on October 1 for a limited number of products, but not for white bread as had been previously speculated.

Among the products expected to see a change a price are Puazz Sambal Bilis, Sambal Mackerel, and Kari Ayam, Quick Bites Butter Toffee, Quick Bites Red Beans, and Quick Bites Cream Rolls, as well as Numee Yellow Noodle and Numee Keluarga. – Malay Mail