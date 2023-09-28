Hyperactive 6-year-old boy in Betong feared drowned

KUCHING (Sept 28): A six-year-old boy is currently missing and feared to have drowned in a river at Kampung Hilir Debak Laut, Betong this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the boy was last seen by a villager walking alone towards the river around 9.15am.

The villager then went to the boy’s house to inform his family of his whereabouts as he is said to be diagnosed with hyperactive behaviour.

“The boy’s family then rushed to the river and instead found his shoes and shirt at a nearby jetty,” said the statement.

A police report was immediately lodged by the boy’s uncle around 10.30am which saw rescuers from the Betong fire station being mobilised to the scene.

At the time of writing, the boy has yet to be found.