Ibraco continues focus on property development, infra works

KUCHING (Sept 28): Ibraco Bhd (Ibraco) will continue to focus on property development and infrastructure jobs in its financial year 2023 (FY23) and beyond.

According to Ibraco group managing director Datuk Chew Chiaw Han, the Sarawakian player’s primary focus moving forward will still be geared towards its property development segment in which the NorthBank and Samarahan will be its major focus for the next few years.

“Additionally, we have a pipeline of upcoming development project launches with an approximate gross development value (GDV) of RM1.5 billion to which we shall progressively rollout during the remainder 2023 and the early 2024,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post.

“These launches shall be from our on-going developments in the NorthBank, Town-Square and upcoming development of Arden City, Samarahan and our second flagship development in Peninsular Malaysia named Urban Residences in Petaling Jaya.”

For NorthBank specifically, Chew said there will be new launches for commercial developments, service apartments, landed residences and the construction of The NorthBank Specialist Hospital.

The group is also gearing up to present a new vibrant integrated township — the Arden City in Samarahan — in the next quarter.

“Nestled on a 76.3 acre plot, Arden City not only enjoys a strategic location with seamless connectivity with key amenities including the Sarawak Heart Centre, essential research hubs, and other medical facilities, it will also include a future medical centre development, catering to the latest medical and fitness needs and requirements, and in line with the state government’s aim of promoting Sarawak as a medical tourism destination.

“As we continue to work on ways to increase our landbank whilst managing our gearing, we are eyeing on joint development mechanisms with government agencies and associations.”

When asked on his outlook of Sarawak’s property sector, the managing director believed it would continue to be challenging in 2023 as the industry faces rising cost pressures, interest rates hike and issues of price affordability.

“However, we remain confident and continue to focus our efforts to grow the business in view of the strategic locations of our properties and the brand premium that we established.”

On infrastructure works, Ibraco recently secured a RM529.83 million contract from the Sarawak Public Works Department for construction works for the Sarawak Second Trunk Road. With this project, it replenishes Ibraco’s orderbook to RM922.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

“We are delighted to be successfully awarded the package A1-A, as it represents one of the integral work packages of Sarawak Second Trunk Road. This package involves the construction of a new Batang Samarahan Bridge and a 9km-long, four-lane dual carriageway road, extending from Batang Samarahan to Batang Sadong.

“The contract tenure spans over 42 months from August 8, 2023 and it shall provide the Ibraco Group with a healthy earning visibility up to 2Q27.

“At present, we have an outstanding tenderbook of approximately RM500 million, in which we have been actively engaged in the tender process for Sarawak Metro’s Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) encompassing the depot station and, both the blue and red lines, also known as Samarahan Line and Serian Line.”

Aside from what has been mentioned, Ibraco’s other on-going construction projects include its temporary facility and building works for the Sarawak Methanol Project and New Operator Residence 2, the construction works for the implementation of affordable housing in the Matang Land District, as well as various development initiatives in the Muara Tuang Land District of Kuching.

“In general terms, these projects are progressing as planned save for some delays on certain projects which are pending the requisite authority approvals.”