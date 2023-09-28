Jepak by-election: DAP man tells PKR to field candidate, challenge GPS

KUCHING (Sept 28): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak should reconsider its decision to skip the coming Jepak by-election on Nov 4, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Jepak chief Tonny Ung.

In making the call, Ung said the party should challenge the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) given its position in the opposition in the state.

According to him, PKR only partnered with GPS in the unity government in Putrajaya, not in the state government.

“Sarawak PKR should reconsider its decision to not contest in the Jepak by-election because the political situation in Sarawak is different from the federal level.

“This is because there is no establishment of a unity government at the state level like at the national level. It is a GPS-led government,” he said in a statement today.

Ung further pointed out that PKR’s participation in the Jepak by-election is necessary as it represents Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak which now serves as the opposition in the state assembly.

He also said PKR should play its part to ensure there is a check and balance.

He said without strong checks and balances, a government can become corrupt and arrogant.

“The emergence of a mature democracy is to celebrate and give the people the opportunity to make a choice in the ballot box.

“In fact, PH Sarawak which consists of DAP, PKR and Amanah is seen as an opposition entity at the state level by GPS.

“We should not let Sarawak be governed absolutely by a single party, namely GPS,” he said, adding that political instability is not a problem in Sarawak.

“The main problem in Sarawak politics is the lack of checks and balances.

“The victory of 76 out of 82 Sarawak State Assembly seats by GPS and after the proposed merger of PSB and PDP has reduced the number of opposition in Sarawak State Assembly to two out of 82 seats.

“This has affected the check and balance role of the Sarawak state assembly on the executive,” he added.

Ung also reminded the graft case which involved Jepak Holding demonstrated that there is an urgent need for the opposition to enhance the transparency of the state government.

“We should not let this happen again and affect the people. All policies at the state level should be debated and refined by all stakeholders and not monopolised by GPS alone.

“Therefore, based on the arguments stated above, there is a need for PKR to participate and celebrate democracy in the upcoming Jepak by-election.

“A matured democracy is not simply a step back, but facing and stepping forward to have different views for the sake of the people,” he said.

Earlier this week, PKR Sarawak deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit said the party decided not to field a candidate for the upcoming Jepak by-election following a leadership council meeting.

Abun later said the decision was made to maintain the unity federal government’s stability.

He said this was to return the goodwill shown by GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has shown his support for PH’s candidates during the recent concluded of the six peninsular state polls.