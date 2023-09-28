Maintain unity with sincerity, understanding – TYT

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 28): Efforts to foster the unity of the ummah demand sincerity and understanding to ensure that it continues to be maintained and that the harmony among the people, especially in Sabah and Malaysia, is always maintained.

Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, said unity is crucial as it is the main factor that underpins the sustainability of the state and the country in charting the progress and well-being of the people.

In this regard, he said the strengthening of brotherhood among Muslims and unity in the community made of various races and tribes, cultures and religions in the state and the country needs to be strengthened continuously.

“Unity demands sincerity and understanding from all of us and efforts to sow unity need to be continued, under the guidance of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

“Let’s live our lives in accordance with the goal of life as a servant of Allah. I also invite everyone in attendance here to express our love for the Prophet SAW,” he said in his message at the Sabah-level 1445H/2023M Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Thousands of Muslims in Sabah enthusiastically took part in the Maulidur Rasul celebration yesterday to reflect on the struggles for community development inherited from Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Over 10,000 people participated in the state-level Maulidur Rasul Parade and Gathering at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Earlier, more than 100 contingents, consisting of government departments, agencies and non-governmental organisations, took part in the parade, covering a distance of about three kilometres from Padang Merdeka to the SICC.

The parade was led by Tun Juhar. It featured participants dressed in colourful baju Melayu and baju kurung, who recited the selawat and carried banners with words of devotion to Prophet Muhammad.

People of diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds in Sabah seized the opportunity to witness the parade, with some recording videos and taking pictures and others sharing live broadcasts on their social media platforms.

Tun Juhar and the parade participants then entered the SICC to join the Maulidur Rasul gathering ceremony.