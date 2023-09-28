Man with disability killed in 40-door longhouse fire in Julau

SIBU (Sept 28): A 40-door longhouse in Sungai Sejugam, Lasi in Julau was gutted by fire this evening, killing a man with disability.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, said this was based on the preliminary report from the operation officer on the ground, where a female was also injured with burns during the fire at Rumah Michael.

“The distress call was received at 4.26pm.

“A team of firefighters from the Bintangor station were deployed to the 40-door longhouse, located some 31 km away,” he said.